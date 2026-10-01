Your Community: Live on the red carpet at the MusicNL Awards Gala Arts & Entertainment, Your Community October 1st, 2026 NTV’s Amanda Mews is live on the red carpet at the MusicNL Awards Gala. Related Articles October 01, 2026 Advertisement for Newfoundland-based Netflix series ‘BELOW’ takes over the big screen in New York City’s Times Square Read more September 29, 2026 Your Community: Marine Institute’s Model Boat Race Read more September 28, 2026 Your Community: The Ultimate Irish Hooley coming to N.L. Read more September 25, 2026 Your Community: Teddy Bears’ Picnic Read more September 23, 2026 Arts and Letters Awards Program accepting applications Read more September 22, 2026 Your Community: St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival Read more