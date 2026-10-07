Lady Cove celebrates international success following Wales and Ireland tour

Arts & Entertainment, News October 7th, 2026

Lady Cove Women’s Choir is celebrating an outstanding summer tour of Wales and Ireland, bringing home international honours and sharing Newfoundland and Labrador’s choral artistry with audiences across the Atlantic.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Kellie Walsh, Lady Cove earned first place in both the Adult Folk Song Choirs and Female Voice Choirs categories, third place in the Open Choirs category, and runner-up honours in the Choir of the World competition at the 2026 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales. Walsh also received the Jayne Davies Most Inspirational Conductor Prize, adding a further distinction to the choir’s achievements.

These honours mark a significant achievement for the St. John’s ensemble and reflect the dedication, musicianship and collaborative spirit of its singers. Performing alongside choirs from around the world offered an opportunity to celebrate shared musical traditions while representing Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada on an international stage.

Following the competition, Lady Cove continued its journey to Ireland, where the choir presented a concert at John’s Lane Church in Dublin on July 15. The performance extended the tour’s celebration of music and cultural connection, bringing Lady Cove’s sound to another international audience.

About Lady Cove

Based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Lady Cove Women’s Choir is led by Artistic Director Kellie Walsh. The ensemble celebrates the artistry of women’s voices and the connections created through collective singing.