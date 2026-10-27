Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 14 in California.
The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced the news last night, marking a major change for the rapper, whose company has helped produce the league’s halftime entertainment since 2019.
Born Shawn Carter, Jay-Z has won 25 Grammy Awards and is known for hits including 99 Problems, Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem) and Empire State of Mind.
The announcement comes after Jay-Z wrapped up his concert series in Southern California over the weekend.