Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Arts & Entertainment, News

Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 14 in California.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced the news last night, marking a major change for the rapper, whose company has helped produce the league’s halftime entertainment since 2019.

Born Shawn Carter, Jay-Z has won 25 Grammy Awards and is known for hits including 99 Problems, Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem) and Empire State of Mind.

The announcement comes after Jay-Z wrapped up his concert series in Southern California over the weekend.

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