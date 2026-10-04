Canadian rocker and Canadian Idol judge Sass Jordan passes away at 65

Arts & Entertainment, News October 4th, 2026

Canadian rock singer Sass Jordan, whose powerful voice and stage presence made her one of the country’s best musical performers, has died at the age of 65.

A post on Jordan’s social media accounts Saturday confirmed her death, saying she passed away the previous day, surrounded by her loving family.

The statement remembered Jordan as an “inimitable force of nature” and an “irreplaceable being of light and joy.”

Tributes have been pouring in from across Canada’, including Newfoundland singer and former Idol contestant Rex Goudie, who remembers Jordan as an extraordinary performer and person.

“Sass was an absolute force of nature. So much personality and power on stage, an incomparable voice,” Goudie wrote on Facebook. “An absolutely wonderful and welcoming soul.”

Raised in Montreal, Jordan enjoyed a career spanning nearly four decades, establishing herself as one of Canada’s leading rock voices.

Her debut album, Tell Somebody, was released in 1988 and helped launch a successful recording career. The following year, she won the Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year. She would go on to receive several additional Juno nominations for Best Female Vocalist.

Beyond her music, Jordan became a familiar face to television audiences across the country through her role as a judge on the popular reality competition series Canadian Idol, where she helped evaluate and mentor aspiring performers, including some of our top stars, like Goudie, Craig Sharpe and Jason Greeley.

Her death marks the loss an influential figure in Canadian rock music.