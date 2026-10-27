A friendship of nearly 40 years brings Shallaway Youth Choir and Choices for Youth together

Arts & Entertainment, News October 27th, 2026

A friendship that began nearly 40 years ago is bringing two Newfoundland and Labrador youth-serving organizations together for a special initiative rooted in compassion, community and young people helping one another.

This Halloween, Shallaway Youth Choir is partnering with Choices for Youth to collect much-needed food and personal hygiene supplies for young people experiencing homelessness and other challenges.

The partnership has a particularly meaningful connection. Shallaway Artistic Director Kellie Walsh and the Director of Development at Choices for Youth have been best friends since childhood. Despite their decades of friendship and shared commitment to young people, this is the first time their organizations have collaborated in this way.

“After almost 40 years of friendship, it is wonderful to see our professional lives come together for something that matters so much to both of us,” says Walsh. “We have both dedicated our careers to believing in young people and helping them thrive. What makes this initiative especially meaningful is that it is young people helping other young people in their own community.”

For more than 35 years, Choices for Youth has supported young people across Newfoundland and Labrador, helping more than 1,000 youth annually access housing, education, employment, food and essential services. With a significant need for basic supplies, Shallaway is inviting its singers, families, concert audiences and the wider community to contribute during its upcoming Halloween performances at Holy Heart Theatre.

“At Shallaway, we believe singing together is about much more than making beautiful music,” adds Walsh. “It is about learning to care for one another, recognizing our responsibility to our community and understanding that every one of us has something meaningful to give. This is a wonderful opportunity for our singers to put those values into action.”

How to Help

Donations will be collected at Holy Heart Theatre:

Thursday, October 29: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30: During the 7:00 p.m. concert

During the 7:00 p.m. concert Saturday, October 31: During the 11:00 a.m. concert

Needed items include:

Hygiene products: Shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, razors, menstrual products and diapers.

Shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, razors, menstrual products and diapers. Food: Non-perishable items, easy-to-prepare meals and individually packaged snacks.

All items must be new, unused and unopened.

The public is welcome to drop off donations, even if they are not attending a concert.

“When young people come together to help one another, they remind us what community can look like at its very best,” says Walsh. “We are delighted to support the extraordinary work of Choices for Youth and hope this is the beginning of many more collaborations.”