Arrest warrants issued for Gregory Leonard Walsh

Arrest warrants have been issued for 33-year-old Gregory Leonard Walsh who is wanted for a number of charges by both Bay Roberts and Holyrood RCMP. Walsh, who is currently evading police, is believed to be somewhere between Bay Roberts and Holyrood.

He is wanted by Bay Roberts RCMP for the following charges: Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm; Failure to comply with a condition of a release order

He is wanted by Holyrood RCMP for the following charges:

Possession of a weapon while prohibited

Resisting arrest

Careless use of firearm

Impaired operation

Failure to appear in court

Anyone having information on the current location of Gregory Walsh is asked to contact either Bay Roberts RCMP (709)786-2118, Holyrood RCMP (709)-229-3892 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),