Justice News

Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Hewlett

By Web Team
Published on July 28, 2023 at 10:05 am

Springdale RCMP is looking to arrest 27-year-old Nicholas Hewlett and is seeking assistance from the public. Hewlett is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:

  • Sexual interference – three counts
  • Sexual assault – three counts
  • Invitation to a minor for sexual touching
  • Breach of probation – three counts

Anyone with information on the current location of Nicholas Hewlett is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.

Post Views: 78



Scroll to top