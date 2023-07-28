Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Hewlett

RNC officers responded to a call of a fight in the area of Military Road last night and when they arrived on scene the donnybrook had made its way inside a residence.

Officers quickly entered the location and attempted to arrest a 45 year old male for assaulting three individuals in the home.

The male did not agree with police and attempted to flee which resulted in another charge of resisting arrest.

He was held for court in the morning on the resisting arrest and three charges of assault.