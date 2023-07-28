Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Hewlett

Springdale RCMP is looking to arrest 27-year-old Nicholas Hewlett and is seeking assistance from the public. Hewlett is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:
- Sexual interference – three counts
- Sexual assault – three counts
- Invitation to a minor for sexual touching
- Breach of probation – three counts
Anyone with information on the current location of Nicholas Hewlett is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.