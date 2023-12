Springdale RCMP is looking to arrest 27-year-old Nicholas Hewlett and is seeking assistance from the public.

Hewlett is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Overcoming resistance (choking)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone having information on the current location of Nicholas Hewlett is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.