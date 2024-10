An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Leon Smith of Marystown. He is wanted in relation to the following charges:

Flight from police

Obstructing a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop at an accident

Failure to comply with probation

Anyone having information on the current location of Leon Smith is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)