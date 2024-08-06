Arrest warrant issued for Joshua Osbourne

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Joshua Dwayne Osbourne of Springdale. He is wanted in relation to the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm while choking

Assault – three counts

Uttering threats – three counts

Failure to comply with a release order – four counts

Anyone having information on the current location of Joshua Osbourne is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)