Arrest warrant issued for Joshua Osbourne

Posted: August 6, 2024 3:31 pm
By Web Team

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Joshua Dwayne Osbourne of Springdale. He is wanted in relation to the following charges:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Assault causing bodily harm while choking
  • Assault – three counts
  • Uttering threats – three counts
  • Failure to comply with a release order – four counts

Anyone having information on the current location of Joshua Osbourne is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

