Arrest warrant issued for Joshua Osbourne

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Joshua Dwayne Osbourne of Springdale. He is wanted in relation to the following charges:
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm while choking
- Assault – three counts
- Uttering threats – three counts
- Failure to comply with a release order – four counts
Anyone having information on the current location of Joshua Osbourne is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)