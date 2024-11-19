Arrest warrant issued for Johnathan Thomas

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnathan Thomas wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Although Thomas has been residing in the Stephenville area, police have reason to believe he may be travelling to the Avalon region.

Thirty-three-year-old Johnathan Thomas is wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large after failing to comply with conditions of his release. Police are concerned for Johnathan’s safety and well-being and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCMP.