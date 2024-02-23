UPDATE: RCMP arrest Harbour Grace man

Hours after Harbour Grace RCMP announced it was looking to arrest 26-year-old Jordan Oliver, it issued a news release this afternoon, informing the public he’s been arrested.

EARLIER STORY:

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Harbour Grace.

Twenty-six year-old Jordan Oliver, who also goes by the name of Jordan Mercer, is wanted in connection with several criminal offences — assault, assaulting causing bodily harm, uttering threats, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, breaching release orders and breaching probation orders.

Anyone with any information about Jordan Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.