Arrest warrant issued for Brandan Bungay

Glovertown RCMP is looking to arrest 31-year-old Brendan Bungay who is actively evading police.

Bungay is charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault – two counts

Unlawfully in a dwelling

Uttering threats

Bungay has been known to frequent the areas of Dover and Centreville, however, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone having information about the current location of Brandan Bungay is asked to contact Glovertown RCMP at 709-533-2828 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.