Areas of fog and wet roads in parts of Newfoundland

Roads are wet on parts of the Avalon Peninsula and south coast this morning with areas of fog. There is also fog in the Grand Falls-Windsor area. Elsewhere across the province, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

The MV Veteran is out of service due to a mechanical issue. Technicians will arrive this morning. The MV Astron is in service but off schedule and is on load and go until further notice, allotting six spaces for Change Islands. Astron W will depart Fogo Island at 9:00 a.m.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 674 and PAL Airlines flights 901 and 924 are delayed. In Gander, Air Canada Flight 1556 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL Flight 901 and Air Canada flights 1516, 2280, 1517, and 2283 are delayed.