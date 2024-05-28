Apothecary Hall Turns 100

The Newfoundland and Labrador Pharmacy Museum is pleased to announce that it is open for the 2024 season, during which it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Apothecary Hall.

The hall, located on Water Street in St. John’s, first opened in December 1924 as the site of Peter O’Mara’s new drug store.

In celebration of Apothecary Hall’s 100th anniversary, the Newfoundland and Labrador Pharmacy Museum is also launching the 100 Gifts for 100 Years campaign to raise funds in support of exhibit renewal and virtual exhibit expansion.