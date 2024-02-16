It will be another messy commute this morning across the Island. Lord’s Cove to Marystown is closed and the Trans-Canada Highway to Witless Bay is also closed. Roads are snow-covered on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula.

Roads are snow-covered with drifting areas in central Newfoundland.

On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are snow-covered. Travel is not recommended from St. Anthony Airport to St. Anthony. Travel is not recommended from Mainland to Cape St. George and equipment has been removed.

In Labrador, most roads are snow-covered with icy patches, drifting snow and good visibility.

Due to prior schedule impacts, Marine Atlantic crossings scheduled for this morning will now depart at 2:30 p.m. Several ferries in the province are also not sailing this morning due to severe weather conditions.

There are numerous flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. At the Gander International Airport, PAL Flight 922 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923 and 927 are delayed.