Another great drive across the province

Road conditions are great across the province this morning. The only exception is Wabush where there is some fog.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, Marine Atlantic anticipates potential schedule impacts to the Argentia to North Sydney run this afternoon.

The MV Hazel McIsaac is out of service for the next couple of days due to inspections that will occur on Saturday.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed, Air Canada Flight 696 is delayed, and Air Canada flights 694, 673, 1531, and 687 are cancelled. In Gander, Air Canada flights 2270 and 2271 are delayed. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.