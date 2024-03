It was 15 years ago today that Flight 491 crashed in the waters off Newfoundland. The crash resulted in the loss of 17 of the 18 people on board.

This evening, Eastern Chaplaincy will host the Annual Memorial Service for Flight 491 at 7:00 p.m. at Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle on Kenmount Road in St. John’s.

All are welcome to attend.