Angler raises concerns after dozens of dead fish found floating in Little Wabush lake

By Becky Daley
Published on July 17, 2023 at 4:56 pm
Updated on July 17, 2023 8:08 pm

Residents and anglers are worried after video went viral on Facebook of dead fish floating in little Wabush lake in Labrador. NTV’s Becky Daley has more.

