All fuels increase in weekly adjustment

Gasoline is up slightly by 0.7 cents per litre. Diesel motor fuel on the Island has increased by up to 2.2 cents while diesel motor fuel in western Labrador has increased by 2.1 cents per litre.

Furnace oil is up by 2.94 cents, stove oil on the Island has increased by 1.60 cents and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador has increased by 1.91 cents.

Propane is up 0.3 cents.

To better reflect the cost of supply given recent deliveries, there will be adjustments to maximum prices in most of Labrador effective November 30.