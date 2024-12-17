Alex Newhook and Friends Charity Golf Classic Donates Over $105,000 to the REAL Program

The City of St. John’s has announced a donation of over $105,000 from the Alex Newhook and Friends Charity Golf Classic to the REAL Program.

The REAL Program is a nonprofit program dedicated to providing children and youth in financial need with access to sports, arts, and extracurricular activities.

Montreal Canadiens forward and St. John’s native Alex Newhook hosted the inaugural event in August of this year. Funds raised went to several charities, including the REAL Program.

This donation will enable the REAL Program to place over 400 children and youth into activities that foster both personal growth and community connection. This includes sports teams, dance classes, and music lessons.