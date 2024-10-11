Agropur provides update about premature milk spoilage

Agropur, the parent company for Central Dairies says it’s made replacements to some equipment as it continues to monitor complaints about premature milk spoilage. Over the last number of weeks, the parent company says it has conducted an in-depth evaluation of its manufacturing process and equipment.

Following several measures to address the issue, including more deep cleaning and thermal sanitation, some parts of equipment have been removed and replaced. The work continued until late last week. The company says complaints have been declining since the improvements began. Agropur expects to see a small number of complaints regarding milk produced prior to these latest measures.