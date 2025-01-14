Aerial search efforts underway in Nain for missing woman Elizabeth Jararuse

The search is continuing in Nain for a missing 51-year-old woman, Elizabeth Jararuse, who was last seen on Dec. 30, 2024. Nain Ground Search and Rescue, along with local searchers in the community, have extensively searched Nain and surrounding area since Jararuse was reported missing on Jan. 4.

From the onset of the investigation, inclement weather has prevented aerial searches. Two aircrafts, arranged through Provincial Emergency Services Division, were secured to search and remained on standby. On Sunday, an aerial grid search was completed over Nain. Jararuse remains missing.

Today, a further aerial search is continuing. RCMP Police Dog Services have been transported into the community and join Nain Ground Search and Rescue in continued searches of the area.

The investigation is continuing.