Active Living Action Plan Consultation Process Now Open for Public Input

The province is inviting members of the public, partners from the sport, physical activity, recreation and healthy living sectors and Indigenous Governments and Organizations to provide their input on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Active Living Action Plan.

The information gathered from this consultation will inform the development of an Active Living Action Plan, which will aim to guide and stimulate coordinated policies, practices, programs and initiatives targeted at increasing physical activity, while improving the overall health and well-being of all residents in Newfoundland and Labrador.

An online questionnaire and written submissions are now being accepted. The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 21. A series of in-person sessions will be taking place around the province with targeted groups and organizations; however, residents can participate in two virtual public consultation session as outlined below:

Date Time Email to register Wednesday, June 19, 2024 10:00 am – 12:00 p.m. NST [email protected] Wednesday, June 19, 2024 6:30 pm – 8:30 p.m. NST [email protected]

To learn more about the project and to participate in the consultation, visit www.engagenl.ca