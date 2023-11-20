ACT sounding the alarm on new nicotine products 

The Newfoundland and Labrador Alliance for the Control of Tobacco (ACT) is sounding the alarm on a new nicotine product recently hitting the market in the province. Imperial Tobacco’s “Zonnic” is a flavoured nicotine pouch which has been approved by Health Canada under the Natural Health Products Regulations, but with few regulations prohibiting its sale to minors.

While Imperial Tobacco is aggressively marketing this product as a quit smoking aid, ACT says little to no research has been released as to their efficacy or health effects. Zonnic is also naturally appealing to youth with colourful packaging and attractive flavours such as Tropic Breeze, Chill Mint and Berry Frost. “It is quite distressing that Health Canada has approved this product without any regulations prohibiting sales to youth under the age of 19” says Kevin Coady, ACT Executive Director.

ACT is urging the federal government to close this gap and reclassify these pouches as a prescription product. It is also asking all provincial retailers to be vigilant and aware and to not sell these or any other nicotine product to anyone under the age of 19.