New details on accessible app for the pedestrian mall

An app to help those with vision loss and blindness navigate the downtown St. John’s pedestrian mall

is back this year. The blind-square accessible way-finding app launched for the pedestrian mall as a partnership between the City of St. John’s and CNIB last summer. Now the groups are hosting orientation sessions on the navigation app to help participants learn to install, adjust and use the app. The sessions are scheduled for next Monday, July 31st at City Hall.

The session for android users is at 11:30 a.m. followed by a session for iPhone users at 1:00. Accessible drop off and parking are available when registering. Registration is open until July 27.