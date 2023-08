St. John’s native Abby Newhook has been named co-captain of the Boston College Eagles women’s hockey team.

Newhook, a junior forward, was honoured by Hockey East in 2022-23 as a third team all-star after finishing ninth in the league in scoring, with 33 points.

Her career-high 19 goals led Boston College last season, ranking as the seventh-most in Hockey East.

The 2021-22 Hockey East rookie of the year has appeared in nearly 70 games for the Eagles, posting 36 goals and 65 points.