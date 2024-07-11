AAHP questioning government’s commitment to health care

The Association of Allied Health Professionals (AAHP), which represents more than 800 healthcare professionals in the province, says it is extremely disappointed in the province’s decision to choose an interim Minister of Health.

“The fact that the government did not see the importance of having a Minister ready to take on the healthcare portfolio in a full time and dedicated capacity is shocking and leads us to wonder how they can claim healthcare is a top priority,” says Gord Piercey, President of AAHP. “To place the entire healthcare department on the corner of a desk for the Minister already acting as Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Public Safety seems irresponsible and is sending a disheartening message to our members who already feel undervalued.”

Former Minister of Health and Community Services, Tom Osborne, announced his retirement on May 24.

“There was enough time for strategic consideration to be applied here, and time to appoint a Minister to truly lead an incredibly vital portfolio at a critical time for healthcare,” adds Piercey. “It feels like a last-minute decision that was announced with little understanding or consideration for how it would be perceived. To us it’s just another example of how little effort is going into stabilizing healthcare in this province.”

The AAHP is calling on government to indicate why a Minister of Health was not ready to step into the role permanently once Minister Osborne retired, and when there will be someone in the position full time. AAHP is hoping to meet with Minister Hogan in the coming weeks.