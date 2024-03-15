AAA U16 and U13 Provincials set for this weekend

This weekend the 2024 U16 AAA Provincial Championships take place at the Trinity Placentia Stadium in Whitbourne from March 15th to March 17th.

This is the first year that Hockey NL moved from an Under 18 AA Program to an Under 16 AAA program.

The teams will compete in a round-robin followed by a championship game on Sunday. The five teams are Central Impact, East Coast Fog Devils, Eastern Privateers, Tri-Pen Osprey, and Western Crushers. The top 15-year-old players representing five teams will compete for the provincial crown.

Also, this weekend, the U13 AAA Provincial Championships are happening in Corner Brook at the Corner Brook Civic Centre.

The winner of the tournament will earn the right to represent the province and attend the Atlantic Regional Championship being held this year in Dieppe, New Brunswick from April 18th to 21st, 2024.

The teams will compete in a round-robin followed by a championship game on Sunday. The six teams are Central Ice Pak, Eastern Rangers, Eastern Red Wings, Eastern Hitmen, Tri-Pen Osprey, and Western Kings.

The top 11 and 12-year-old players representing six teams will compete for the provincial crown.