A wet morning drive across Newfoundland

Roads across Newfoundland are wet, there is water build-up on many roads across the Island, hydroplaning is a factor this morning, reduce your speed and drive with care.

There is some thick fog in the St. Anthony area reducing visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are dry in most areas, there is some mist in the Mary’s Harbour and Cartwright areas.

Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule. Provincial ferries are operating on time.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.