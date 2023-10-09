A wet commute for most this morning

Roads are wet across most of Newfoundland with areas of showers, particularly along the west coast. There is some fog in the Grand Falls-Windsor area and gusty winds in the Wreckhouse region. Roads are also wet across most of Labrador. Drive with caution.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Swoop flight WO166 from and to Hamilton has been cancelled. PAL Airlines flight PB901 to Deer Lake is delayed. Provincial Airlines flight 901 from St. Johns and to Happy Valley-Goose Bay from Deer Lake is delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.

The MV Challenge One is storm-bound in Lapoile due to strong winds and high waves. Other provincial ferries are operating on time. Marine Atlantic should get back on schedule today after cancelling crossings on Sunday.