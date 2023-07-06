A voice for Ukrainians

A local Ukrainian woman, a new arrival to the province after fleeing her home country when Russia attacked, has found her voice, a voice that can be heard across the airwaves. With the details, Here’s NTV’s Maria Kavatsiuk.
You Might also like
-
OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operationsBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
OceanGate, the company that owns the Titan submersible, has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.
This comes after a catastrophic implosion claimed the lives of all five men who were on board, during a trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic.
The submarine had five passengers on board. Hamish Harding, a British billionaire was on the vessel. Harding posted to his Facebook page on June 17, announcing he had joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS Titanic Mission. “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” wrote Harding. “A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow.”
Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a 77-year-old French explorer and director of an underwater research company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck, was also on the submarine. According to CTV News, Nargeolet led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 and is a leading authority on the wreck site
Also on board was Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman. The Suleman’s are members of one of Pakistan’s prominent families.
The founder and CEO of the vessel’s operating company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, was also on board Titan. In an interview in 2021, Rush spoke to NTV News about the potential benefits of Titanic tourism. “In following years the hope is that these individuals who show up will bring real resources to the community and will want to go off fly-fishing, or hiking, or go off and visit other sites,” said Rush.Post Views: 94
-
New report proposes strategies to help government create more regulated child care spaces in the provinceBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
As thousands of families in the province struggle to find child care, the Jimmy Pratt Foundation has released a new report called ‘Making Space 2023 Roadmap on Early Learning & Childcare’.
The document focuses on five priority areas, to help increase the number of child care spaces available in the province which include retaining the ELCC workforce, building the public system, introducing Junior Kindergarten, leveraging the school system, and developing targeted strategies to increase rural and Indigenous childcare spots.
The foundation says this document is for parents, advocates, educators, policymakers and others who are working towards a universal system of Early Learning and Child Care in Newfoundland and Labrador.
You can read the full document here.Post Views: 53
-
Alleged fake nurse set to enter plea at next court appearanceBy Rosie Mullaley — 4 hours ago
A woman accused of stealing nursing credentials to get jobs at long-term care facilities in St. John’s metro area had her case called in provincial court today.
Lisa Driscoll wasn’t in the courtroom, but was represented by her lawyer, Candace Summers.
Summers and Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley agreed to set the case over to next month, at which time an election and plea is expected to be entered.
Driscoll faces close to a dozen charges, including three counts each of fraud under $5,000 and breaching probation orders; two counts each of unlawfully obtaining another person’s identity with intent to commit an indictable offence and unlawfully using the title of registered nurse and licensed practical nurse; and a single count of perjury.
The 43-year-old was charged in January after a seven-month RNC investigation revealed Driscoll, also known as Lisa strickland, had reportedly defrauded long-term care facilities while she worked there.
She’s been free on bail since shortly after her arrest with conditions that include a ban from working or volunteering at any health-care facility.Post Views: 117