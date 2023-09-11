A soggy Tuesday is on tap for southeastern Newfoundland, and everywhere else… not so much

Our Tuesday morning is certainly starting off on the soggy side for the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas. The rain is falling heavily over the Avalon as of this writing (6:43 AM NDT) but is lighter farther west onto the Burin Peninsula. Rainfall amounts overnight were highest on the Boot. Winterland is reporting 13.3 mm since last night.
The rest of the day will generally see the rain persisting over the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas, although it should be a bit lighter than it is this morning. The Connaigre Peninsula and parts of the South Coast will also see the rain today.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Island will see predominately cloudy skies today, except on the GNP, where some sunshine will be found. Highs will be in the teens.
Labrador will also see a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day, however, some showers roll into western areas this afternoon and may arrive in Goose Bay by evening.