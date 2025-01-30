A number of school closures on the Avalon and in Central Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:

Acreman Elementary

Anthony Paddon Elementary

Baltimore School

Bishop White School

Botwood Collegiate

Centreville Academy

Christ the King School

Clarenville High School

Clarenville Middle School

Cottrell’s Cove Academy

Crescent Collegiate

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fatima Academy

Fitzgerald Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Gill Memorial Academy

Glovertown Academy

Greenwood Academy

Heritage Collegiate

Hillview Academy

Holy Cross School

Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)

J.M. Olds Collegiate

Jane Collins Academy

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

Lewisporte Academy

Lewisporte Collegiate

Lewisporte Intermediate

Lumsden Academy

Marystown Central High

Memorial Academy

Mobile Central High School

New World Island Academy

Pearce Junior High School

Pearson Academy

Phoenix Academy

Point Leamington Academy

Random Island Academy

Riverside Elementary

Riverwood Academy

Sacred Heart Academy

Smallwood Academy

Southwest Arm Academy

St. Bernard’s School

St. Joseph’s All Grade

St. Mark’s School

St. Peter’s All Grade

Tricentia Academy

Twillingate Island Elementary

Whitbourne Elementary

William Mercer Academy

Woodland Elementary

The following schools have a two to three hour delayed opening:

Ascension Collegiate

Bay Roberts

Carbonear Academy

Carbonear Collegiate

Exploits Valley High

Gander Academy

Gander Collegiate

Gander Elementary

Helen Tulk Elementary

Holy Redeemer Elementary

Lakewood Academy

Leo Burke Academy

Persalvic School Complex

St. Francis School

St. Paul’s Intermediate School