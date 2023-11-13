A few snow-covered sections for your morning drive

On the Avalon and Burin Peninsula roads are bare with some slushy areas. In central roads are partly snow-covered from Gander to Notre Dame Junction and Routes 330, 340, 350, and 352.

Robinsons to Corner Brook and the Bay of Islands along with the Burgeo Highway is partly snow-covered.

Roads are bare on the Great Northern Peninsula.

Visibility is fair to good across the Island.

In Labrador, roads are mostly bare and dry with some snow-covered and icy sections. Visibility is good.

On the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run the MV Flanders is sailing solo. The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to a mechanical issue. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flight 690 and 697 to and from Toronto are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.