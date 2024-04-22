A few snow-covered roads in Labrador

Roads are bare across most of the Island. There are some areas of fog in the Goobies and Burin Peninsula area. Some rain is falling in Port aux Basques.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered from Churchills Falls to Ranger Lake Depot and Lodge Bay to Red Bay. Elsewhere roads are bare and dry with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 227 to Halifax is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.