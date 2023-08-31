A Fall-like Friday will give way to summer-like long weekend

After a rainy and windy Thursday for much of the Province, a fall-like airmass will take hold overnight and close out the work week. A cold front will sweep east of the Avalon during the overnight, shoving the tropical airmass, and the associated moisture from Hurricane Franklin, offshore.
There’s not much to say about the next 3 to 4 days as an area of high pressure builds in. We can expect a cool Friday, followed by a warmer Saturday, Sunday, and Monday across the Province. Sunshine will be plentiful and showers will pop up in the afternoons over western parts of the Big Land. Otherwise, it is about as quiet as forecast as it gets this time of year, after what was a very busy week.