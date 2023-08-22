A decent Wednesday for much of N.L., except on the Avalon, where showers linger into the early afternoon… or later

Good Wednesday morning!
We are waking to rain falling over most of the Avalon Peninsula this morning. Rainfall totals since yesterday are highest around the Argentia area where roughly 29 mm has fallen since late Sunday night / early Monday morning.
Future radar shows the rain and showers will linger on the Avalon into the early afternoon before ending either this afternoon or evening. Some guidance keeps the showers on the go until much later in the day. Today will not be as rainy as yesterday, but it’s not exactly going to be sunny and dry either. In fact, once the rain ends on the easternmost Peninsula, expect skies to remain cloudy for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will hover in the middle teens.
The rest of the Island will see sunny skies (west) or skies turning sunny (south, central and northeast) as the day goes on. Labrador will see scattered showers throughout the day. Highs today range from the teens to about 20, with the warmest readings being found over southern and western Newfoundland.
The rest of this work week is fairly quiet across much of the Province with more in the way of sunshine and temperatures remaining seasonable. However, parts of the Big Land will see some rain on Friday. I’ll get more specific on that later today.
I’ll also have an update on the tropics, meaning Tropical Storm Franklin. At this point, it’s still too early to make any determination on what impacts Franklin may have in the region. All I can tell you is that computer guidance indicates the center may be near the area during the. the mid part of next week. Beyond that, we need to wait a few days to figure out where it will be and the subsequent impacts that may, or may not cause.