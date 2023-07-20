94 per cent of students graduate as province releases transcripts

High school transcripts, including final marks, are now available to students across Newfoundland and Labrador.

94 per cent of this year’s eligible graduates have met the requirements for graduation.

Minister of Education, Krista Lynn Howell says, “Hats off to high school students on your academic achievements, especially those students who are graduating. Your hard work and dedication throughout the school year has paid off and new opportunities and experiences await you. I wish you all the best as you begin the next phase of your lives.”

Transcripts can be accessed digitally through the PowerSchool portal, which all students can access here.