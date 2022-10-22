811 HealthLine restored, province says

The province’s 811 HealthLine number has been restored, the Department of Health says.

For individuals in need of mental health services normally accessed through 811 HealthLine, the following resources are also available:

· 911: For emergencies, including community-based crisis intervention services provided by trained mental health clinicians on Mobile Crisis Response Teams;

· Talk Suicide Canada: Connect to a crisis responder to get help for yourself, or if you’re worried about someone else. Call 1-833-456-4566 toll-free 24/7 every day of the year or text 45645;

· Lifewise Warm Line: Provincial non-emergency, non-crisis telephone support and referral service provided by trained peer support workers. Available seven days a week, 9:00 a.m. to midnight. Call 1-855-753-2560;

· Kids Help Phone: Available to people of all ages 24/7, Call 1-800-668-6868 or text ‘CONNECT’ to 686868;

Visit www.kidshelphone.ca and click “Tap to Chat” from 7:00 p.m. to midnight daily, or send a message to Kids Help Phone via Facebook Messenger app.