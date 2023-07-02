7th Annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention brings 73 artists to the capital city

The 7th Annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention returned this weekend, bringing 73 artist’s from across Canada to the capital city.

The Remax Centre, where the event was held was filled with the buzz of tattoo guns, the smell of sanitizer and smiling (and wincing) faces of hundreds of people.

This year’s event also marks 20 years for the convention’s host, Trouble Bound Studio in downtown St. John’s.

The event runs until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

