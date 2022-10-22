69-year-old man dead after being struck by school bus in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s

Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Old Broad Cove Road in Portugal Cove–St. Philip’s Wednesday afternoon.

The RNC was called around 2 p.m. to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. It happened between Maggie’s Place and Prince George Drive. The accident involved a westbound school bus and pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old male from Portugal Cove–St. Philip’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the school bus was not injured and there were no other occupants of that vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing with the RNC Accident Investigation Division, and officers are seeking any witnesses, or anyone with video footage in the area of the collision around the time of the event.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.