64-year-old man dead after moose-vehicle collision near Goobies

A 64-year-old man is dead after a moose-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Clarenville RCMP received the report of the collision involving a moose and two vehicles. A vehicle collided with a moose, crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and collided with another vehicle. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle that collided with the moose died at the scene. The driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle was transported to Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The TCH was impassable for a number of hours. A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

The investigation is continuing.