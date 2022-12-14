52-year-old Swiss man dies after plane crash in Labrador

A 52-year-old man from Switzerland, who was an occupant of a small plane that crashed in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday morning, died in hospital late that afternoon.

The aircraft’s other occupant, a 45-year-old woman also from Switzerland, remains in serious condition. Police say the personally-owned aircraft departed Nashua, New Hampshire earlier this week.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP continues to work in consultation with the Transportation Safety Board and the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.