52-year-old charged for impaired driving in St. John’s

The RNC responded to a call of a possible impaired driver around 4:00PM on Saturday. Officers quickly located the described vehicle in the East End of St. John’s. After conducting an investigation officers arrested and charged the 52 year old male driver for Impaired Driving and having a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol in 100 mL of blood. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and his drivers’ license was suspended. The male was released to appear in Court at a later date.

