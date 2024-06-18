50th Anniversary Celebration of Women Being Accepted as Regular Members of the RCMP Today

There will be an event at the RCMP headquarters in St. John’s today. The event is to mark the 50th Anniversary of women being accepted as regular members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Three of the first female officers are from Newfoundland and Labrador. They include retired Staff Sergeant Gail Courtney, retired Constable Cheryl LaFosse and retired Constable Rosemary Coffey.

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons will attend the celebration, bringing greetings on behalf of the Provincial Government.