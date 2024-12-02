5 Things to know about the week ahead

1. The weather pattern has changed to one that is more seasonable, less rainy, and should feature more sunshine for many areas. That doesn’t mean it will be completely dry and calm, though.
2. Some rain and snow will be found over the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas tonight into early Tuesday as a weak low passes southeast of the Avlaon Peninslua. This will start as rain this afternoon and any snow that does fall will occur mainly inland, over higher terrain tonight into Tuesday morning. Amounts will be 2 cm or less.
3. The West Coast will see scattered flurries and/or snow squalls Tuesday into Wednesday. The most intense look to occur Tuesday afternoon.
4. A more potent storm will arrive Thursday night and bring snow, rain and wind to the Province into Friday. This looks like one of those lows that brings snow that changes to rain to the Island and significant snowfall to parts of Labrador. This will also be a wind maker.
5. Some of the coldest air of this cold season is set to arrive this coming weekend. The first bout of significant gulf effect snow may be in the cards.