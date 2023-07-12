$5.7 million construction project moving ahead on Elizabeth Avenue

The new multi-year construction project set to begin later this month on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s is moving full steam ahead with a $5.7 million dollar contract awarded at Tuesday’s city council meeting.



The contract was awarded to Pyramid Construction Ltd, voted unanimously by council. While Pyramid was the only company to bid on the project, the city says the costs outlined by the company fell in line with their own estimates.

Phase one will span from Bonaventure Avenue to Westerland Road, with phase two from Westerland Road to Freshwater Road slated to begin in 2024.

Upgrades include new traffic signals, new crosswalks and the construction of a paved shared-use path on Elizabeth Avenue, separating pedestrians from motor vehicle traffic.

Elizabeth Avenue will remain open to traffic during construction, although some delays can be expected.