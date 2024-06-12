41-year-old Job’s Cove man charged with sexual offences against youths

Walter Pottle, 41, of Job’s Cove has been charged with multiple counts of sex-related offences against a number of youths.

On May 14, Harbour Grace RCMP received a report of sexual assault against a youth. RCMP NL’s East District General Investigation Section was engaged to assist with the investigation, which identified a second young victim. Pottle was arrested on May 15 and was released by the court on conditions. On June 6, Pottle was arrested for breaching a condition of his court release order. He was arrested again on June 11 after police investigated an additional report of sexual assault against a third youth.

These offences are alleged to have occurred between November of 2023 and May of 2024. Pottle was known to each of the victims. In order to protect the identity of the youths involved, no further details will be shared.

Pottle appeared in court via teleconference on June 11 and was remanded into custody. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Sexual assault – three counts

Sexual interference – two counts

Uttering threats

Failing to comply with court order

The investigation is continuing.