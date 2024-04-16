$3 Million from Provincial Government for ArtsNL and other Year of the Arts programming

In celebration of the Year of the Arts, today the Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, announced an additional $3 million in 2024 for ArtsNL, along with the Year of the Arts lineup for Arts and Culture Centres across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Since 2023, ArtsNL has received historic support from the Provincial Government, totaling $15 million. The majority of this investment has been distributed directly to artists and arts organizations through ArtsNL funding programs in support of their creative endeavors.

With this special Year of the Arts funding, Arts NL will support professional artists through an augmentation of existing grant programs and a second offering of the Senior Arts program. Funds will also be allocated specifically to support Indigenous artists. The enhanced programming will support more professional artists to focus on their artistic practice and create works during Year of the Arts.

As part of Year of the Arts, the Arts and Culture Centres will feature an exciting lineup of performances that showcase Newfoundland and Labrador artists, including provincial tours.